HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $233,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $30,212.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 86,549 shares of company stock worth $3,105,955. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

