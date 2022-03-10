HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $273,000 Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in Getty Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

