Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hillstream BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.78. 392,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 461,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma Inc is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream BioPharma Inc is based in BRIDGEWATER, NJ.

