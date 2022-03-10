Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.22. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 13,841 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,852 shares of company stock worth $6,219,503. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

