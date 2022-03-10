Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.70

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.70 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.39), with a volume of 4543244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.60 ($1.34).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.39. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,191.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £782.08 ($1,024.74).

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

