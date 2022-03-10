Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hippo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

HIPO stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. Hippo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516,661 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $15,581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 99,221 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

