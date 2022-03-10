Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

