HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 510 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 541 ($7.09).

HSBA opened at GBX 468.55 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £94.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.71. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

