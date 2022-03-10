Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $181.37 on Monday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average of $195.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

