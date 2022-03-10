Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 15.45 ($0.20). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,431,023 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £57.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.96.

In other news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,206.50). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,512.05).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

