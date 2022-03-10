Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 314.18 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 311 ($4.07), with a volume of 607437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.45).

Specifically, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 14,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £32,376.96 ($42,422.64).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257 ($3.37).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.15. The company has a market cap of £489.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

