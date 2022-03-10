Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Huntsman worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 848,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

