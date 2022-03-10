Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $739,520.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

