Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HBP opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 200,873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

