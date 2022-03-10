Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HBP opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 200,873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

