Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.43) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.18 ($13.24).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($7.93).

