IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $521.60 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

