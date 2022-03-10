IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

