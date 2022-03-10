IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $165.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.