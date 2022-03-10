IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,543,000 after buying an additional 136,756 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

