IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,040 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Shares of CI stock opened at $231.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average is $218.47. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

