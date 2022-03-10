IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

