IFP Advisors Inc Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

