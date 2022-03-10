IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 10,171 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

