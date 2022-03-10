IFP Advisors Inc Sells 60 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $188.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average of $271.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.39 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.