IFP Advisors Inc Sells 96 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Clorox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $137.05 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

