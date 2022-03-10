iMe Lab (LIME) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $4.61 million and $1.52 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.36 or 0.06597793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,069.81 or 0.99743864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041925 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

