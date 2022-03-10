Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

