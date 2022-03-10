Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $24.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,513 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $6,333,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

