INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

INMB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 115,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 18.95. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.58.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

