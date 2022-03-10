Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 1,004.4% in February

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 1,004.4% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 751.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPHYF remained flat at $$3.61 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.