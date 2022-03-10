Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 1,004.4% in February

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 1,004.4% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 751.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPHYF remained flat at $$3.61 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHYF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.