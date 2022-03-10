Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Down 0.3%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.05. 3,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSJA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period.

