Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Shares Up 0.6%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.21. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVREF. decreased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

