Insider Buying: Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Insider Buys 41,000 Shares of Stock

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH – Get Rating) insider David Keane bought 41,000 shares of Bigtincan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$27,470.00 ($20,051.09).

David Keane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, David Keane bought 60,000 shares of Bigtincan stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$54,900.00 ($40,072.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bigtincan Holdings Limited, a software development company, provides software as a services application platform. It offers Bigtincan hub, an artificial intelligence powered solution for mobile workforces to enable sales and service organizations, and their employees to engage with customers. The company's platforms also include Bigtincan learning, a modern sales learning platform that that combines tools to create and manage sales training courses; and Bigtincan life sciences platform solutions that optimizes time with clients and prospects.

