Insider Buying: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Acquires 183,224 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DASH stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,813,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,765. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

