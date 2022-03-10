Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.68 per share, for a total transaction of 100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.83 per share, for a total transaction of 102,450.00.
NYSE DOUG opened at 7.05 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of 8.27.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.
About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)
Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.