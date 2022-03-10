Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.68 per share, for a total transaction of 100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.83 per share, for a total transaction of 102,450.00.

NYSE DOUG opened at 7.05 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of 8.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $49,410,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

