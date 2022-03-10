Insider Buying: RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Insider Buys 170,000 Shares of Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM – Get Rating) insider Damian Banks purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,530.00 ($38,343.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

Get RPM Automotive Group alerts:

About RPM Automotive Group (Get Rating)

RPM Automotive Group Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail of tires, and parts and accessories for transport industry in Australia. It operates through Motorsport; Repairs and Roadside; Wheels and Tyres; and Performance & Accessories segments. The company offers specialized motorsport and automotive accessories; manufactures and sells motorsport racing suits; operates a Carline license for auto repair workshops; and provides roadside assistance services for tire repair and replacement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.