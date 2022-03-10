Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys 15,873 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 47,465,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,649,125. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

