Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Purchases 25,700 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of UTZ opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.
About Utz Brands (Get Rating)
UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.