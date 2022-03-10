Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Chairman Sells 21,789 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,919,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameren stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.55. 982,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,022. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

