Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells 12,850 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. 595,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,110. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

