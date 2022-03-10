Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $69,946.77 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
GO opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.70.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
