Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells 24,655 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,655 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $2,485,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.