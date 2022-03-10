Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells 24,655 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,655 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $2,485,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Hess stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.