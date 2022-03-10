Insider Selling: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$210,000.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660.
Methanex stock opened at C$62.20 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$70.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.
Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Featured Stories
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.