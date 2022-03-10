Insider Selling: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$210,000.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660.

Methanex stock opened at C$62.20 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$70.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09.

Get Methanex alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.