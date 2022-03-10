Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells 9,667 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NSTG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

