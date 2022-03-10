Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells 9,667 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NSTG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.
About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
