Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

PAAS stock opened at C$34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.13. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$43.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

