Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,344. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

