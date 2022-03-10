Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $330.00

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.32), with a volume of 45067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.59).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

