InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.51) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,700 ($74.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,662 ($74.19).

IHG stock opened at GBX 4,856 ($63.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,917.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,810.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 45.05. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,300 ($56.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,376 ($70.44).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

