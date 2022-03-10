International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 82,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.28. 155,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,893. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

