Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.79 and last traded at $81.51. 3,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

